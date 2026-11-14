The complete internal spoilers have surfaced for the November 13 episode of WWE SmackDown, which is live from Sunrise, FL. for this week’s two-hour episode on the USA Network.

Heading into the show, the complete internal spoiler lineup has surfaced, showing the order in which advertised matches and segments are expected to take place:

WWE SmackDown Spoilers For 11/13/26 – Arrivals

– John Cena segment

– Nick Aldis, Rey Mysterio and Cody Rhodes backstage segment

– BAKUSAI vs. The MFTs

– Finn Balor backstage interview

– Damian Priest vs. Axiom

– Fatal Influence backstage segment

– Sami Zayn segment

– Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk backstage segment

– Charlotte Flair vs. Jacy Jayne

– Spoiler segment

– Tiffany Stratton backstage segment

– Gunther backstage interview

– Paige, Chelsea Green and Blake Monroe backstage segment

– Finn Balor vs. Gunther Additional WWE SmackDown Spoiler Notes For 11/13/26 – John Cena is scheduled to invite Charlotte Flair to the John Cena Classic during the opening segment.

– Finn Balor will confirm during his backstage interview that he won’t be using The Demon against Gunther.

– John Cena is also set to invite Fatal Influence to the John Cena Classic during their backstage segment.

– Kevin Owens is scheduled to interrupt Sami Zayn, with Owens delivering a Stunner to Gargano during the segment.

– Rey Mysterio will reveal Rey Fenix as a member of Team Mexico during the segment involving Rhodes and Punk.

– Chelsea Green is set to interrupt Tiffany Stratton.

– BAKUSAI vs. The MFTs is planned to end without a decisive finish after The War Raiders attack both teams.

– Charlotte Flair vs. Jacy Jayne is scheduled to conclude with Charlotte picking up the victory after a brawl breaks out involving Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley, Jade Cargill, Michin, B-Fab and Fatal Influence. Stephanie Vaquer will join the babyfaces, with Charlotte issuing the challenge for WarGames.

– Spoiler segment: Backstage interview with the babyface women’s WarGames team.

– Gunther is scheduled to defeat Finn Balor in the main event.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 11/13/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)