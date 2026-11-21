The complete internal spoilers have surfaced for the November 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, which is live from Evansville, IN. for this week’s two-hour episode on the USA Network.

Heading into the show, the complete internal spoiler lineup has surfaced, showing the order in which advertised matches and segments are expected to take place:

WWE SmackDown Spoilers For 11/20/26 – Arrivals

– Kevin Owens segment

– Jade Cargill interview

– Charlotte Flair interview

– Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill

– Kevin Owens and Candice LeRae backstage segment

– War Raiders promo

– Chelsea Green backstage interview

– BAKUSAI vs. War Raiders

– Nick Aldis, Cody Rhodes, Rey Fenix, The Miz and Kit Wilson segment

– Bill Watts video package

– Sami Zayn backstage interview

– Cody Rhodes and CM Punk in-ring segment

– Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest

– Spoiler backstage segment

– Rey Fenix vs. Kit Wilson

– Spoiler segment 2

– Gunther and Johnny Gargano backstage segment

– Cody Rhodes and CM Punk backstage segment

– Spoiler main event More WWE SmackDown Spoilers – Gunther is scheduled to interrupt Kevin Owens’ opening segment, leading to a match between the two in the main event.

– Giulia and Danhausen are expected to be seen talking in the background during the backstage segment involving Kevin Owens and Candice LeRae.

– Chelsea Green is set to be attacked separately by Tiffany Stratton and Blake Monroe during her backstage interview.

– Hacksaw Jim Duggan is scheduled to come to the ring during Cody Rhodes and CM Punk’s segment. The two will debate whether Duggan should become the fifth member of Team USA before eventually agreeing to add him. However, Duggan will back out after watching a Team USA highlight package. Trick Williams will then arrive and be announced as the actual fifth member of Team USA.

– Advertised for next week’s SmackDown: Blake Monroe vs. Chelsea Green, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley vs. Michin and B-Fab for the Women’s Tag Team Titles, and Danhausen’s Very Nice, Very Evil Friendsgiving.

– Jade Cargill is scheduled to defeat Charlotte Flair in their WarGames advantage match.

– The War Raiders are expected to defeat BAKUSAI following a distraction involving Haku.

– Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest is planned to end without a decisive winner. An injury angle involving Trick is also scheduled. (Spoiler segment)

– Rey Fenix is slated to defeat Kit Wilson.

– Trick Williams will be pulled from Team USA after being medically ruled out. Danhausen will offer to replace him. During a later segment, Cody Rhodes will announce that the new fifth member of Team USA will be revealed on Raw. (Spoiler segments 2 and 3)

– Kevin Owens is scheduled to defeat Gunther with assistance from Finn Balor. Following the match, Sami Zayn will attack Owens.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 11/20/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)