The complete internal spoilers have surfaced for the November 6 episode of WWE SmackDown, which is being taped after the live WWE Raw show on November 2.

As the road to WWE Crown Jewel continues to wrap up this evening, the company rolled into the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY., for this week’s two-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

Heading into the taping, the complete internal spoiler lineup has surfaced, showing the order in which advertised matches and segments are expected to take place:

Complete Internal WWE SmackDown Spoilers Lineup Arrivals

Sami Zayn segment – Interrupted by Jimmy Uso, followed by The 946 coming down to attack Jimmy as Sami abandons him.

BAKUSAI vignette

Sami Zayn backstage segment w/ Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae – Johnny Gargano challenges Rey Fenix during the promo.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tama Tonga – Nakamura to defeat Tama Tonga.

CM Punk backstage interview

Gunther and Finn Balor in-ring segment

Fatal Influence backstage interview

WWE Women’s Tag Titles Match: Fatal Influence vs. B-Fab and Michin – Charlotte Flair returns alongside Tatum and Alexa to attack the heels, with Bayley also getting involved.

Kevin Owens backstage interview – No finish listed for the main event between Owens and Punk.

Spoiler backstage segment – Charlotte, Alexa, Tatum, and Bayley lay down the challenge for War Games.

Liv Morgan and Chelsea Green backstage segment

Trick Williams backstage interview

Damian Priest vs. Nathan Frazer – Damian Priest to go over Nathan Frazer.

Rey Fenix backstage interview

Kevin Owens vs. CM Punk: No finish listed. Additional WWE SmackDown Spoilers & Notes – Jimmy Uso is slated to interrupt Sami Zayn’s segment. The 946 will subsequently appear and attack Jimmy, while Sami walks away instead of coming to his aid.

– Charlotte Flair is reportedly set to return alongside Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss during the Women’s Tag Team Championship bout. The trio will confront the heels, with Bayley also becoming involved.

– Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Bayley are expected to lay down a WarGames challenge during the previously unannounced backstage segment.

– Johnny Gargano is scheduled to challenge Rey Fenix during his promo segment.

– Shinsuke Nakamura is penciled in to pick up the victory over Tama Tonga.

– Damian Priest is scheduled to emerge victorious against Nathan Frazer.

– No planned finish was included for the Kevin Owens vs. CM Punk main event.

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(H/T: Fightful Select)