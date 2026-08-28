WWE is taping an episode of SmackDown tonight. Featured below is the complete internal spoiler rundown for the show:
WWE SmackDown Spoiler Rundown
– Kevin Owens promo
– Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton segment
– Chelsea Green & Tiffany Stratton vs. Irresistible Forces
– Nick Aldis and Danhausen with Gunther
– Paige vs. Jacy Jayne
– Cody Rhodes and Finn Balor promo
– Trick Williams, Lil Yachty promo
– Cody Rhodes promo
– Tatum Paxley interview
– Rey Fenix interview
– Michin vs. Tatum Paxley
– Blake Monroe segment
– Damian Priest and R Truth backstage
– Nick Aldis backstage segment
– Gunther vs. Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens
More Spoilers
– CM Punk is to interrupt Kevin Owens’ promo, Nick Aldis will get involved
– Gunther and Finn Balor will also get involved in the Punk/Owens promo
– Nikki Bella is scheduled for the show.
– Baron Corbin will be in the Trick Williams segment
– Randy Orton gets involved in Cody’s interview
– Charlotte and Alexa are in Tatum’s segment
– Ricky Saints is involved in the Fenix segment
– War Raiders are in the Truth/Priest segment
– Nick Aldis’ backstage segment is with Irresistible Forces, Miz and Kit Wilson
Even More Spoilers
– They’re going to play up Chelsea Green’s injury
– Nia Jax gets the pin
– Jacy Jayne is set to win
– Tatum Paxley will win, thank god
– Giulia and Blake Monroe brawl on the show
– Kevin Owens and Randy Orton interact late in the show
– Next week, Miz and Kit Wilson will face Kyoki and Shinsuke Nakamura
– Sami Zayn and CM Punk get involved in the main event
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.
(H/T: Fightful Select)