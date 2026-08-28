WWE is taping an episode of SmackDown tonight. Featured below is the complete internal spoiler rundown for the show:

WWE SmackDown Spoiler Rundown

– Kevin Owens promo

– Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton segment

– Chelsea Green & Tiffany Stratton vs. Irresistible Forces

– Nick Aldis and Danhausen with Gunther

– Paige vs. Jacy Jayne

– Cody Rhodes and Finn Balor promo

– Trick Williams, Lil Yachty promo

– Cody Rhodes promo

– Tatum Paxley interview

– Rey Fenix interview

– Michin vs. Tatum Paxley

– Blake Monroe segment

– Damian Priest and R Truth backstage

– Nick Aldis backstage segment

– Gunther vs. Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens

More Spoilers

– CM Punk is to interrupt Kevin Owens’ promo, Nick Aldis will get involved

– Gunther and Finn Balor will also get involved in the Punk/Owens promo

– Nikki Bella is scheduled for the show.

– Baron Corbin will be in the Trick Williams segment

– Randy Orton gets involved in Cody’s interview

– Charlotte and Alexa are in Tatum’s segment

– Ricky Saints is involved in the Fenix segment

– War Raiders are in the Truth/Priest segment

– Nick Aldis’ backstage segment is with Irresistible Forces, Miz and Kit Wilson

Even More Spoilers

– They’re going to play up Chelsea Green’s injury

– Nia Jax gets the pin

– Jacy Jayne is set to win

– Tatum Paxley will win, thank god

– Giulia and Blake Monroe brawl on the show

– Kevin Owens and Randy Orton interact late in the show

– Next week, Miz and Kit Wilson will face Kyoki and Shinsuke Nakamura

– Sami Zayn and CM Punk get involved in the main event