The complete spoiler rundown for the September 4 episode of WWE SmackDown has arrived.

Do you want to know what is going to happen, and when, during the 9/4 episode of WWE SmackDown, which is being taped on August 28 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio?

Then you’ve come to the right place!

Featured below is the complete spoiler rundown for the 9/4 WWE SmackDown in Cleveland:

WWE SmackDown Spoiler Rundown – Show opening Gunther, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor and Kevin Owens segment

– Nick Aldis and CM Punk backstage segment

– Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley backstage interview.

– Nikki Bella backstage interview

– Gunther and Nick Aldis backstage segment

– Chelsea Green and Nick Aldis in ring segment.

– Tiffany Stratton vs Nia Jax

– Kevin Owens backstage interview

– Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton interview with Corey Graves

– Lil Yachty and Trick Williams segment.

– Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki vs The Miz and Kit Wilson

– War Raiders/R-Truth and Damian Priest promos

– Rey Fenix backstage interview

– Blake Monroe vs Giulia

– Johnny Gargano and Sami Zayn backstage segment.

– Spoiler main event. More Spoilers – Paige will be involved with Nikki Bella’s backstage segment.

– Danhausen is to appear in Gunther and Nick Aldis’ backstage segment and will call him ‘Gooner.’

– Irresistible Forces are to interrupt Chelsea’s segment, with Nia being given a title opportunity in Mexico City.

– Lil Yachty is to have a music video play during his segment with Trick, with Corbin reacting after.

– Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki will wrestle under the tag team name ‘Bakusai.’ Even More Spoilers – Johnny Gargano is to come out of his comatose state after CM Punk offers him a WWE title match for later in the show during his backstage segment with Nick Aldis.

– Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley are to defeat Fatal Influence. (Non-Title)

– Chelsea Green is to be cleared during the in ring segment.

– Nia Jax is to defeat Tiffany Stratton.

– Bakusai are to defeat Kit Wilson and The Miz, with The MFT coming out post match.

– Giulia and Blake Monroe will once again not have their match start, this time due to Giulia attacking Blake.

– CM Punk is to defeat Johnny Gargano, and challenges Sami Zayn to an upcoming title match in Mexico City. Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Gunther will all also get involved at ringside.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)