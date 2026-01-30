The road to WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh winds down today in Saudi Arabia.

And it’s gonna be a good one.

In addition to Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn going face-to-face ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship showdown tomorrow, the special daytime episode of WWE SmackDown this afternoon is also advertised to feature a WWE United States Championship ‘Open Challenge’ defense by Carmelo Hayes.

Our live WWE SmackDown spoilers coverage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia can be seen below.

Opening Segment Hypes Men’s Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring. Cody asks Riyadh what do they want to talk about. He says Jacob Fatu found out he was not who he thought he was. Their fun was interrupted by Drew McIntyre. Cody tells the people they have his blood pumping and it sounds like they are ready for the Rumble. Where is Drew on the night before the Rumble? He won the title, but he does not know that he won the most important thing that comes with the title. There are kids who watch this show. Take Smackdown as your own and be the role model you talk about. You are nowhere to be found. It would make all the sense in the world if he could win the Royal Rumble a third time. It would make sense for him to challenge Drew McIntyre. It might not even be Drew McIntyre because tomorrow he faces Sami Zayn.

Cody says in his career he has taken the road less traveled more often than not. CM Punk, you are still the World Champion. They have to do it eventually. In addition to belief, he is going into that with what no one else in the match has. He won it not once, but twice.

Randy Orton’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring. Randy says before he says what he has to say, he tells the people of Saudi Arabia that he loves them. Randy puts his hand on Cody’s shoulder and he tells him that everybody knows how he feels about him. They are more than friends. They are brothers. He says he respects everything that Cody has done. He was the most proud when Cody won and knows how he felt when he lost. The Royal Rumble is every man for himself. He knows that a desperate Cody Rhodes is dangerous. He tells Cody there is nothing more dangerous than a viper chasing number fifteen. Tomorrow, they will not be friends or brothers. He will have zero respect for Cody or anyone else in the ring. If he has to, he will throw Cody’s ass over the top rope without hesitation. He tells Cody he is not the only one who has won the Rumble twice.

Jey Uso’s music plays and he comes to the ring. Jey says you are talking about number three, but he is going to run it back to back. He is going to win the Royal Rumble. Walk into Wrestlemania. Walk out of Wrestlemania. Champion again.

Sami Zayn comes out to the ring. Sami starts his promo in Arabic. As much as he would love to speak in Arabic, he knows that he is in the ring with three of the absolute best right now. Since you are talking about your plans for the Rumble, he will talk about his. Tomorrow, he faces Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. It is not just a match for him. The culmination of three stories bubbling for him. One, the chance to win the World Title. He needs to face the fact of story two, that Drew has beaten him 11 times in a row. He has never beaten Drew McIntyre in a singles match. Third, he has never lost a match in Saudi Arabia. He doesn’t plan to start tomorrow. He plans to leave as the new champion. If one of you win the Rumble, it won’t be Drew waiting for you on the other side.

Paul Heyman interrupts and he is joined by his four friends. He says he sees the vision on the stage. In the ring, he sees four huge Superstars, but no vision at all. Sami will not become WWE Champion. There is no vision in Sami winning. He says he sees three men who will enter the Royal Rumble. It will not be Jey Uso’s night. It will not be Cody Rhodes’ night. It will not be Randy Orton’s night. Paul tells the crowd to be quiet in Spanish and realizes he addressing the wrong city. By their decree, tomorrow night will be Bron Breakker’s night.

Randy tells Paul to shut the hell up and shut his fat mouth and listen. Randy says he doesn’t have a prediction or spoiler. He is begging them to come to the ring for a Saudi Arabian Ass Kicking.

Nick Aldis comes out and he tells Paul it is good to see him to derail the show. We can see where this is going. Let’s get to the main event and it will be an eight man tag match. We go to commercial.

Carmelo Hayes versus Rey Fenix for the Men’s United States Championship

Championship action kicks things off in in-ring action, as Rey Fenix steps up to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the WWE United States Championship in our opening contest.

Hayes with a take down. Rey with a monkey flip and a leg sweep to Hayes on the apron. Rey runs the top rope and kicks Hayes. Rey with a twisting pescado onto Hayes. Rey kicks Hayes in the corner. Rey with a knee to the midsection and an Irish whip. Rey with a kick in the corner. Rey with a baseball slide. Rey with forearms and Hayes with a rollup for a near fall. Rey with a kick for a near fall.

Rey with a forearm and Hayes responds with chops. Hayes with a back elbow and a leg drop for a near fall. Hayes with a forearm and kick. Hayes sends Rey into the turnbuckles. Rey with a back elbow and Hayes with a forearm. Hayes with an Irish whip but Rey goes to the turnbuckles for a back elbow. Rey with a La Magistral and he adds some extra rotations for a near fall.

Rey with a handspring back elbow for a near fall. Hayes with a forearm and Rey with a series of kicks. Rey misses a handspring back elbow and Hayes hits a springboard clothesline. Hayes with forearms and chops. Hayes comes off the turnbuckles and hits a DDT for a near fall. Rey blocks First 48 and Hayes gets a near fall with a sunset flip. Rey with a near fall on a rollup.

Rey with a jumping spin kick in the corner. Rey puts Hayes on the turnbuckles and connects with a chop. Rey sets for the muscle buster and Hayes counters into an inside cradle. Hayes with a back heel kick. Rey swings in the ropes and hits a back heel kick. Hayes with a kick. Both men with more kicks and they go down.

Hayes with a chop. Both men go for flying clotheslines at the same time and they go down. They both get back to their feet. They exchange forearms and have trouble staying on their feet. The continue the exchange. Hayes with a leaping elbow drop for a near fall. Hayes puts Rey on the turnbuckles and sets for a superplex. Rey with punches to stop Hayes. Rey with forearms to the back and Hayes with back elbows. They continue with forearms and elbows.

Rey goes to the ring post and hits a double stomp to the back. Rey with a double jump moonsault for a near fall. Rey with a kick to the head and Hayes with La Mistica for a near fall. Hayes gets Rey up but Rey gets to his feet. Hayes with a kick and a springboard DDT for a near fall.

Hayes goes up top and he misses Rey and rolls through when Rey moves. Rey with a hesitation DDT for a near fall. Rey goes for a rolling move but Hayes counters with First 48 and he hits Nothin But Net for the three count.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Carmelo Hayes

Backstage With Ilja Dragunov & The Miz

Ilja Dragunov is in the back and he asks Miz to give him one good reason. Miz says that it wasn’t his idea to send you off the turnbuckles. Carmelo Hayes came to him. He says he doesn’t even know him.

Ilja introduces himself and he tells Miz he likes his suit. They could have had a little chat to get to know each other but you cost him his match. He doesn’t know if you are working with Hayes or not, but your pain will entertain. We go to commercial.

Royal Rumble Updates

We are back with a look at Brock Lesnar announcing he will be in the Royal Rumble. We go to the tumbler and Truth asks Nick about handling balls. Damian Priest shows up and Nick tells Priest he is in the Rumble. Priest picks his number and Nick and Truth are not happy. Truth says that he can pick again. Priest says it means more time to throw out fools.

Cathy Kelley Interviews Drew McIntyre

Cathy Kelley is with Drew McIntyre. She mentions his match in the Rumble and the participants. Drew says some of them were running their mouths. This is a different Sami Zayn than the one he beat 11 times in a row.

He keeps putting his foot in his mouth and got into an eight man tag match before the biggest match of his career. Drew says he will do whatever it takes to keep his title. Are you willing to do whatever it takes to take it from him? We go to commercial.

