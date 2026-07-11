The road to WWE SummerSlam 2026 continues tonight in “The Sooner State,” with the July 10, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured below is the complete spoiler rundown for the 7/10 blue brand show:

– Nick Aldis/CM Punk/Cody Rhodes promo

– Cathy Kelley interviews Jade Cargill

– Finn Balor vs Tama Tonga (Balor to win)

– Cathy Kelley interviews Carmelo Hayes

– FrAxiom, Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu, War Raiders and R-Truth/Damian Priest backstage segment

– Gunther and Nick Aldis backstage

– Jimmy Uso, Jacob Fatu and Royce Keys in-ring promo segment

– Jimmy Uso vs Royce Keys (Solo Sikoa to get involved, inadvertantly helping Uso win. Bloodline to beat down Solo and Keys)

– Cathy Kelley interview CM Punk. Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor also feature.

– Fatal Influence backstage promo

– Alexa Bliss vs Jade Cargill (Cargill to win and injure Bliss’ arm in front of Charlotte Flair)

– Cathy Kelley interviews Tiffany Stratton (The Irresistible Forces, Blake Monroe and Chelsea Green, to be involved)

– Trick Williams & Lil Yachty backstage segment

– Trick Williams vs Carmelo Hayes

– Gunther main event segment (Nick Aldis is to book Gunther in a tag team bout with Sami Zayn against CM Punk and Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event, with Gunther attacking Aldis before Cody Rhodes makes the save)

Check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 7/10/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)