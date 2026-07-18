The road to WWE SummerSlam 2026 continues tonight in “The Empire State,” as WWE SmackDown is live at 8/7c on USA Network and Netflix from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Featured below is what to expect:

Spoiler Rundown (In Order) – Gunther promo

– Interim WWE Women’s Title ladder match announcement

– Superstar Arrivals

– Finn Balor vs Talla Tonga

– Adam Pearce backstage segment w/ CM Punk

– Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax and Jacy Jayne Interim Women’s Title qualifiers hype package

– Interim Women’s Title qualifier: Tiffany Stratton vs Jacy Jayne

– Baron Corbin backstage promo

– Jackie Redmond interviews Trick Williams

– Interim Women’s Title qualifier: Nia Jax vs Jade Cargill

– Gunther backstage interview.

– Nia Jax demands another qualifier, gets one next week against Charlotte Flair.

– FrAxiom vs War Raiders

– Cody Rhodes and CM Punk backstage segment

– Danhausen interviewed by Jackie Redmond

– Gunther vs Cody Rhodes Spoilers – Adam Pearce is to interrupt Gunther’s promo, with Cody Rhodes also storming the ring.

– Damian Priest and R-Truth will also be involved in Pearce and Punk’s backstage segment.

– Trick Williams is to be interrupted by Carmelo Hayes.

– Sami Zayn, Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano are to feature in Gunther’s backstage interview, with Blake Monroe set to attack Candice once again.

– Cody Rhodes is to attack Gunther during his entrance before the main event. More Spoilers – Adam Pearce is to announce that if Zayn and Gunther defeat Punk and Rhodes at SNME, it will be a fatal four way at SummerSlam.

– Finn Balor is to defeat Talla Tonga.

– Tiffany Stratton is to defeat Jacy Jayne after Brie Bella and Paige even the odds against Fatal Influence.

– Jade Cargill is to defeat Nia Jax by DQ following interference by Charlotte Flair.

– The War Raiders are to defeat FrAxiom.

– CM Punk and Sami Zayn are to get involved in the main event, leading to a non-finish.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 7/17/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)