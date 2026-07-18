The road to WWE SummerSlam 2026 continues tonight in “The Empire State,” as WWE SmackDown is live at 8/7c on USA Network and Netflix from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.
Featured below is what to expect:
Spoiler Rundown (In Order)
– Gunther promo
– Interim WWE Women’s Title ladder match announcement
– Superstar Arrivals
– Finn Balor vs Talla Tonga
– Adam Pearce backstage segment w/ CM Punk
– Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax and Jacy Jayne Interim Women’s Title qualifiers hype package
– Interim Women’s Title qualifier: Tiffany Stratton vs Jacy Jayne
– Baron Corbin backstage promo
– Jackie Redmond interviews Trick Williams
– Interim Women’s Title qualifier: Nia Jax vs Jade Cargill
– Gunther backstage interview.
– Nia Jax demands another qualifier, gets one next week against Charlotte Flair.
– FrAxiom vs War Raiders
– Cody Rhodes and CM Punk backstage segment
– Danhausen interviewed by Jackie Redmond
– Gunther vs Cody Rhodes
Spoilers
– Adam Pearce is to interrupt Gunther’s promo, with Cody Rhodes also storming the ring.
– Damian Priest and R-Truth will also be involved in Pearce and Punk’s backstage segment.
– Trick Williams is to be interrupted by Carmelo Hayes.
– Sami Zayn, Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano are to feature in Gunther’s backstage interview, with Blake Monroe set to attack Candice once again.
– Cody Rhodes is to attack Gunther during his entrance before the main event.
More Spoilers
– Adam Pearce is to announce that if Zayn and Gunther defeat Punk and Rhodes at SNME, it will be a fatal four way at SummerSlam.
– Finn Balor is to defeat Talla Tonga.
– Tiffany Stratton is to defeat Jacy Jayne after Brie Bella and Paige even the odds against Fatal Influence.
– Jade Cargill is to defeat Nia Jax by DQ following interference by Charlotte Flair.
– The War Raiders are to defeat FrAxiom.
– CM Punk and Sami Zayn are to get involved in the main event, leading to a non-finish.
For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 7/17/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.
(H/T: Fightful Select)