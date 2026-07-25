The road to WWE SummerSlam continues tonight with the second-to-last episode of SmackDown leading up to the highly-anticipated two-night premium live event on August 1 and August 2 in Minneapolis, MN.

Heading into the July 24, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA., the complete spoiler rundown for the episode has leaked online.

Featured below is what to expect, in order, for the 7/24 SmackDown in Oakland:

Rundown: – Arrivals

– Gunther and Nick Aldis contract signing

– Sami Zayn and Adam Pearce backstage segment

– Brie Bella vs Lainey Reid

– Cathy Kelley interviews Finn Balor

– Royce Keys, LA Knight and Solo Sikoa segment

– Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green backstage segment.

– Chelsea Green vs Kiana James

– Damian Priest and R-Truth backstage segment

– Cody Rhodes and CM Punk in ring segment

– Cathy Kelley interviews Charlotte Flair

– Charlotte Flair vs Nia Jax

– Trick Williams interview

– MFT promo More Spoilers: – Adam Pearce is to announce a fatal four way match involving Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Royce Keys and Trick Williams with the winner facing Sami Zayn at SummerSlam in a number one contenders match for the WWE title.

– Gunther is to interrupt Finn Balor’s backstage interview

– Blake Monroe will also be involved in Tiffany and Chelsea’s backstage segment.

– Cody Rhodes will also be involved in R-Truth and Damian Priest’s segment.

– CM Punk will be involved in Trick Williams’ backstage interview.

– Haku will be part of The MFT’s backstage promo.

– Spoiler main event: Finn Balor vs Royce Keys vs Damian Priest vs Trick Williams Even More Spoilers – Brie Bella is to defeat Lainey Reid in a ‘quick one’. Nikki Bella is to return after to set up a six woman tag between The Bellas and Paige vs Fatal Influence at SummerSlam

– Chelsea Green is set to qualify for the Interim WWE Women’s Title ladder match by defeating Kiana James, while Charlotte Flair is to defeat Nia Jax by DQ to also qualify.

– Finn Balor is set to win the main event, earning his spot in the number one contenders match with Sami Zayn at SummerSlam.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 7/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)