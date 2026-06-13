WWE’s blue brand is back tonight in Rhode Island.

WWE SmackDown is live at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI.

Heading into the show, the early internal spoiler listing for the show has surfaced.

Featured below is what is currently listed for the June 12 episode of SmackDown:

– WWE Queen of the Ring: Charlotte Flair vs. Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Jade Cargill

– Paige & Brie Bella vs. Fatal Influence

– Sami Zayn segment

– Rey Fenix vs. Axiom

– Trick Williams segment

– WWE King of the Ring: Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Finn Balor vs. Royce Keys

Plenty more is scheduled, including the advertised segment that will see Gunther select his stipulation for the rematch against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface.

UPDATE x1: Rey Fenix vs. Axiom for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship will also take place tonight.

UPDATE x2: Here is the complete spoiler rundown for tonight’s show, in order that it will air, including several expected match outcomes:

– Cody Rhodes arrives

– Other Arrivals

– Jade Cargill backstage interview

– Queen Of The Ring Fatal Four Way (Charlotte Flair expected to win)

– Tiffany Stratton backstage interview

– The Usos and Jacob Fatu backstage segment

– Blake Monroe vignette

– Gunther/Nick Aldis backstage segment

– Finn Balor backstage interview

– Paige and Brie Bella vs Fatal Influence (Brie & Paige expected to win)

– Sami Zayn/Johnny Gargano/Candice LeRae backstage segment

– Danhausen backstage segment

– Sami Zayn promo

– MFTs and Jacob Fatu backstage

– AAA Cruiserweight Championship: Rey Fenix vs Axiom (Fenix expected to win)

– Gunther and Nick Aldis backstage segment (Gunther expected to name Sami Zayn as special referee for Cody rematch)

– Trick Williams promo

– Royce Keys backstage interview

– Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green vs Michin and B-Fab (Michin and B-Fab expected to win)

– Kiana James backstage interview

– Tama Tonga welcomes Finn Balor to SmackDown

– Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis backstage segment

– LA Knight backstage interview

– King Of The Ring Fatal Four Way (Jey Uso expected to win)

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 6/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: TRNBCKL Gold & Fightful Select)