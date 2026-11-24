The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown is being taped this evening immediately after the live episode of WWE Raw from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Heading into the November 27 taping, the complete internal spoiler rundown for the show has surfaced:

WWE SmackDown Spoiler Rundown * Superstar arrivals

* Team USA segment

* Backstage interview with Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley

* Cody Rhodes and CM Punk backstage segment

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley vs. Michin and B-Fab

* Backstage interview with Kevin Owens and Finn Balor

* Danhausen’s Friendsgiving segment

* Cody Rhodes, Je’Von Evans and LA Knight backstage segment

* Backstage interview with Chelsea Green

* Danhausen’s Friendsgiving segment 2

* Chelsea Green vs. Blake Monroe

* Danhausen’s Friendsgiving segment 3

* MFT backstage promo

* Trick Williams in-ring promo

* Sami Zayn and Gunther backstage segment

* Damian Priest backstage promo

* Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes backstage segment

* Another Danhausen’s Friendsgiving segment

* Kevin Owens and Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn and Gunther More WWE SmackDown Spoiler Notes * During his backstage segment with Cody Rhodes, CM Punk is scheduled to agree to remain part of Team USA despite the addition of Seth Rollins.

* Damian Priest is slated to attack Trick Williams following his promo.

* While no finish is listed for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match, post-match pyro is scheduled, potentially hinting at a title change.

* Chelsea Green is scheduled to pick up the victory over Blake Monroe.

* Gunther and Sami Zayn are slated to emerge victorious in the main event.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)