Complete spoilers have surfaced for the October 16, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown.

As the fallout from WWE Money in the Bank 2026 continues, the company rolls into the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA., for a two-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

Heading into the show, the complete internal spoiler lineup has surfaced:

WWE SmackDown Rundown: – Superstar arrivals

– Sami Zayn in-ring segment

– First spoiler match

– Backstage: Nick Aldis meets with Blake Monroe, Chelsea Green and Nikki Bella

– Paige vs. Nikki Bella

– Backstage interview with R-Truth

– Nick Aldis speaks with Kevin Owens and CM Punk backstage

– Damian Priest vs. R-Truth

– Backstage interaction involving Gunther and Danhausen

– Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley segment

– Rey Fenix interviewed backstage

– Fatal Influence and The Baddies backstage segment

– AAA Cruiserweight Championship: Rey Fenix vs. Ricky Saints

– Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes backstage

– Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton segment

– Spoiler main event Additional WWE SmackDown Spoilers & Notes: – Sami Zayn’s segment will be interrupted by Trick Williams and Johnny Gargano, resulting in a singles match between Williams and Gargano being announced for later in the show.

– Nick Aldis will announce that Blake Monroe and Giulia will meet in a Street Fight next Friday. Chelsea Green will also push for a championship opportunity against Nikki Bella, with the proposed match targeted for two weeks from now.

– A backstage confrontation between Gunther and Danhausen will lead to a match being arranged for the October 30 episode.

– Fatal Influence will make their presence felt during a segment featuring Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley.

– Rey Fenix’s backstage interview will be interrupted by Sami Zayn.

– Two matches will be confirmed for next week’s show, including Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against B-Fab and Michin. BAKUSAI will also be scheduled to face The MFT.

– Cody Rhodes will be expecting Randy Orton during his in-ring segment, but Baron Corbin will appear instead. The confrontation will ultimately lead to Rhodes facing Corbin in the night’s main event.

– Trick Williams will pick up the victory over Johnny Gargano. Following the match, Williams will have a staredown with Sami Zayn.

– Paige will defeat Nikki Bella after resorting to underhanded tactics to secure the win.

– Damian Priest will score a victory over R-Truth. Priest will continue attacking Truth afterward until Fraxiom arrives to make the save.

– Rey Fenix will retain the AAA Cruiserweight Championship against Ricky Saints following a disqualification finish.

– The main event between Cody Rhodes and Baron Corbin will end without a decisive winner after Randy Orton gets involved. During the ensuing chaos, Rhodes will deliver a punt kick to Corbin.

Check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 10/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)