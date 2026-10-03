Complete spoilers have surfaced for the October 2, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown.

As the road to WWE Money in the Bank 2026 continues this evening, the company rolls into the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, for a two-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

Heading into the show, the complete internal spoiler lineup has surfaced:

WWE SmackDown Spoiler Rundown: – Superstar arrivals

– Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae vs. Tatum Paxley in a Money in the Bank qualifying match

– Chelsea Green, Nikki Bella and Paige segment

– Rey Fenix & Fraxiom vs. Ricky Saints & The War Raiders

– Backstage interview with Cody Rhodes

– Damian Priest vignette

– Backstage segment featuring Tatum Paxley, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair

– Sami Zayn in-ring promo

– Backstage segment with Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green and Lash Legend

– Gunther backstage promo

– Giulia vs. Blake Monroe

– Backstage interview with Kevin Owens

– Giulia and Blake Monroe backstage segment

– Update on Jacob Fatu

– Backstage segment with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Sami Zayn

– Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens vs. Johnny Gargano in a Money in the Bank qualifying match Additional SmackDown Spoiler Notes: – Danhausen is reportedly scheduled to appear during the Chelsea Green, Nikki Bella and Paige segment. He is also listed for the Stratton, Green and Legend backstage segment, as well as Gunther’s backstage promo.

– Trick Williams is expected to be involved during the Cody Rhodes backstage interview.

– Je’Von Evans, Penta, Finn Balor and Gunther are all listed for Sami Zayn’s promo segment. Gunther is scheduled to take out Zayn to close the segment.

– Charlotte Flair & Tatum Paxley vs. Fatal Influence for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships is expected to be announced for next week. A CM Punk appearance is also scheduled for next week’s show.

– The Usos vs. The 946 is listed as a dark match.

– Tiffany Stratton is scheduled to win the Women’s Money in the Bank qualifier.

– Ricky Saints & The War Raiders are slated to defeat Rey Fenix & Fraxiom in the six-man tag team match.

– Blake Monroe is scheduled to pick up the victory over Giulia.

– Randy Orton is expected to become involved during the main event, distracting Cody Rhodes. Kevin Owens is then scheduled to pin Johnny Gargano to win the final Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)