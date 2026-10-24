Complete spoilers have surfaced for the October 23, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown.

As the road to WWE Crown Jewel 2026 continues, the company rolls into the Toyota Center from Ontario, CA., for a two-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

Heading into the show, the complete internal spoiler lineup has surfaced:

WWE SmackDown Spoiler Rundown (In Order):

– Sami Zayn promo featuring Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae

– WWE Women’s Championship: Chelsea Green vs. Roxanne Perez

– Backstage segment with Chelsea Green, IYO SKY and Tiffany Stratton

– Street Fight: Giulia vs. Blake Monroe

– Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in-ring segment

– Backstage segment with Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Fatal Influence

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley vs. B-Fab and Michin

– Spoiler backstage segment

– Damian Priest backstage interview

– BAKUSAI vs. MFTs

– Nick Aldis conducts a sit-down interview with Kevin Owens and CM Punk

– Gunther interview

– Spoiler main event involving two separate matches

Additional WWE SmackDown Spoilers:

– Trick Williams and Rey Fenix are scheduled to interrupt Sami Zayn’s promo, leading Nick Aldis to announce a tag team match featuring Williams and Fenix against Zayn and Johnny Gargano. The additional backstage segment will feature Williams and Fenix.

– The Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton segment is expected to set up a Last Man Standing match at Crown Jewel.

– Kevin Owens vs. CM Punk will reportedly be confirmed for the upcoming double taping in Brooklyn. Trick Williams is also set to challenge Sami Zayn for the WWE Championship on next week’s SmackDown.

– Ricky Saints is expected to interfere in the tag team main event by attacking Fenix, resulting in a disqualification. Penta will then make the save, leading to a six-man tag team match.

– Chelsea Green is scheduled to retain the WWE Women’s Championship against Roxanne Perez following distractions involving Raquel Rodriguez and IYO SKY. Judgment Day will attack Green afterward, prompting Tiffany Stratton to make the save and tease a potential Money in the Bank cash-in on Liv Morgan.

– Blake Monroe is listed as the winner of the Street Fight against Giulia.

– No result is currently listed for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match.

– The scheduled BAKUSAI vs. MFTs match is not expected to officially begin, as both teams will instead brawl over Haku’s staff.

– The Lucha Bros and Trick Williams are scheduled to defeat Ricky Saints, Sami Zayn and Johnny Gargano in the main event.

Check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 10/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)