Complete spoilers have surfaced for the October 30, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown.
As the road to WWE Crown Jewel 2026 continues, the company rolls into Charleston, W.V., for a two-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.
Heading into the show, the complete internal spoiler lineup has surfaced:
WWE SmackDown Spoiler Rundown (In Order):
Danhausen opening segment
Talent arrivals
Cody Rhodes in-ring segment
Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton backstage segment
WWE Women’s Championship: Chelsea Green vs. Nikki Bella
Sami Zayn backstage interview
Blake Monroe backstage segment
AAA Cruiserweight Championship: Rey Fenix vs. Ricky Saints
Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin backstage interview
Trick Williams, Lil Yachty and Danhausen backstage segment
Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill
Gunther backstage interview
Damian Priest backstage interview
Danhausen’s in-ring experiment reveal
Undisputed WWE Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams
Additional WWE SmackDown Spoilers:
Danhausen’s opening segment will include a new body on his laboratory gurney. He is also scheduled to appear toward the end of the backstage segment involving Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton.
Paige is expected to appear during Blake Monroe’s backstage segment.
Fatal Influence will interrupt the backstage interview with Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin.
Danhausen will bring the Gingerbread Man back to life as a zombie during his backstage segment with Trick Williams and Lil Yachty.
FrAxiom will be part of Damian Priest’s backstage segment.
Danhausen’s in-ring segment will feature a physical confrontation with Gunther, along with an appearance by The Demon Finn Balor.
CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens on next week’s SmackDown will be announced as a No Holds Barred Match.
Nick Aldis will change the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Sami Zayn and Trick Williams into a No Disqualification Match while the bout is underway.
Chelsea Green is scheduled to defeat Nikki Bella. Following the match, Liv Morgan will make her way to the ring, with Judgment Day attempting to attack Green and Tiffany Stratton. IYO SKY will come out to help even the odds.
Rey Fenix is scheduled to defeat Ricky Saints.
Jade Cargill is slated to defeat Tatum Paxley.
No finish is currently listed for the Undisputed WWE Championship main event.
Check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 10/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.
(H/T: Fightful Select)