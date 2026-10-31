Complete spoilers have surfaced for the October 30, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown.

As the road to WWE Crown Jewel 2026 continues, the company rolls into Charleston, W.V., for a two-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

Heading into the show, the complete internal spoiler lineup has surfaced:

WWE SmackDown Spoiler Rundown (In Order):

Danhausen opening segment

Talent arrivals

Cody Rhodes in-ring segment

Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton backstage segment

WWE Women’s Championship: Chelsea Green vs. Nikki Bella

Sami Zayn backstage interview

Blake Monroe backstage segment

AAA Cruiserweight Championship: Rey Fenix vs. Ricky Saints

Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin backstage interview

Trick Williams, Lil Yachty and Danhausen backstage segment

Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill

Gunther backstage interview

Damian Priest backstage interview

Danhausen’s in-ring experiment reveal

Undisputed WWE Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams

Additional WWE SmackDown Spoilers:

Danhausen’s opening segment will include a new body on his laboratory gurney. He is also scheduled to appear toward the end of the backstage segment involving Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton.

Paige is expected to appear during Blake Monroe’s backstage segment.

Fatal Influence will interrupt the backstage interview with Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin.

Danhausen will bring the Gingerbread Man back to life as a zombie during his backstage segment with Trick Williams and Lil Yachty.

FrAxiom will be part of Damian Priest’s backstage segment.

Danhausen’s in-ring segment will feature a physical confrontation with Gunther, along with an appearance by The Demon Finn Balor.

CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens on next week’s SmackDown will be announced as a No Holds Barred Match.

Nick Aldis will change the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Sami Zayn and Trick Williams into a No Disqualification Match while the bout is underway.

Chelsea Green is scheduled to defeat Nikki Bella. Following the match, Liv Morgan will make her way to the ring, with Judgment Day attempting to attack Green and Tiffany Stratton. IYO SKY will come out to help even the odds.

Rey Fenix is scheduled to defeat Ricky Saints.

Jade Cargill is slated to defeat Tatum Paxley.

No finish is currently listed for the Undisputed WWE Championship main event.