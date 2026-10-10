Complete spoilers have surfaced for the October 9, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown.

As the road to WWE Money in the Bank 2026 continues to wind down with the final ‘go-home show’ this evening, the company rolls into the Lafayette Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, for a two-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

Heading into the show, the complete internal spoiler lineup has surfaced:

WWE SmackDown Spoiler Rundown – Superstar arrivals

– Backstage segment with Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce

– CM Punk promo segment

– Tiffany Stratton, Jacy Jayne and Lash Legend vs. Sol Ruca, Lola Vice and Roxanne Perez

– Chelsea Green and Nikki Bella segment

– Charlotte Flair, Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss segment

– MFT vs. The War Raiders

– Backstage segment involving Finn Balor, Danhausen and Adam Pearce

– The Miz and Kit Wilson segment

– Damian Priest backstage segment

– Danhausen vs. Gunther

– Backstage segment with Sami Zayn, Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano

– Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley vs. Fatal Influence

– Trick Williams vs. Bron Breakker Additional WWE SmackDown Spoilers & Notes: – Trick Williams and Kevin Owens are expected to be involved in the backstage segment featuring Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce.

– Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are also scheduled to appear during CM Punk’s promo segment.

– The Chelsea Green and Nikki Bella segment will reportedly feature Jade Cargill and her associates attacking Charlotte Flair, resulting in an injury angle.

– As a result of the attack, Alexa Bliss is expected to step in for Charlotte Flair in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match.

– Finn Balor will reportedly set off Danhausen’s evil detector during their backstage interaction.

– Randy Orton is expected to appear during The Miz and Kit Wilson’s segment before being reprimanded by Nick Aldis and leaving. Cody Rhodes will then arrive and take out both Miz and Wilson.

– FrAxiom and R-Truth are scheduled to be part of Damian Priest’s backstage segment.

– Bron Breakker will also appear during the backstage interaction involving Sami Zayn, Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano.

– Three matches and segments are planned for next week’s SmackDown, including a face-to-face confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, Paige vs. Nikki Bella, and R-Truth vs. Damian Priest.

– Lash Legend is reportedly booked to pick up the win in the six-woman tag team match before attacking her own partners afterward.

– MFT are expected to defeat The War Raiders following outside interference involving BAKUSAI.

– The scheduled Danhausen vs. Gunther match reportedly won’t officially begin. Gunther will instead attack Danhausen until Finn Balor makes the save.

– The planned finish for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match was not included in the rundown. While this can sometimes indicate a major storyline development or potential title change, neither outcome has been confirmed.

– The Trick Williams vs. Bron Breakker main event is reportedly scheduled to end without a decisive winner. Je’Von Evans and Penta will get involved and attack The Vision, although the Raw faction is expected to stand tall as SmackDown goes off the air.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)