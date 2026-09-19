Complete spoilers have surfaced for the September 18 episode of WWE SmackDown.

As the road to WWE Money in the Bank 2026 continues this evening, the company rolls into Corpus Christi, Texas for a two-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

Heading into the show, the complete internal spoiler lineup has surfaced:

Spoiler Rundown: – Superstar Arrivals

– Sami Zayn and Nick Aldis promo opening segment

– Trick Williams vs Randy Orton vs Rey Fenix (MITB Qualifier)

– Johnny Gargano and Sami Zayn backstage segment

– MFT/BAKUSAI backstage segment

– Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley backstage segment

– BAKUSAI vs MFT

– Kevin Owens backstage segment

– Nick Aldis, Chelsea Green, Nikki Bella and Danhausen backstage segment

– Cody Rhodes sit-down interview

– Jade Cargill backstage segment

– Alexa Bliss vs Jade Cargill vs Jacy Jayne (MITB Qualifier)

– Giulia backstage segment

– Trick Williams and Lil Yachty backstage segment

– Damian Priest backstage segment

– Sami Zayn (c) vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Title) More Spoilers – Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano are expected to interrupt the opening segment with Sami Zayn and Nick Aldis, leading to Owens hitting Gargano with a Stunner. Owens will then be awarded a title match in the main event.

– Finn Balor is expected to be involved in Owens’ backstage interview.

– CM Punk vs. Gunther vs. Finn Balor and Charlotte Flair vs. Lash Legend vs. Giulia are expected to be announced for next week’s SmackDown.

– Trick Williams is expected to qualify for Money In The Bank.

– MFT vs. BAKUSAI is expected to end without a decisive winner.

– Jacy Jayne is expected to qualify for Money In The Bank.

– No winner is listed for the main event, though CM Punk is expected to get involved either during or after the match.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)