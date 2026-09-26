Complete spoilers have surfaced for the September 25 episode of WWE SmackDown.

As the road to WWE Money in the Bank 2026 continues this evening, the company rolls into Indianapolis, Indiana, for a two-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

Heading into the show, the complete internal spoiler lineup has surfaced:

WWE SmackDown Spoiler Rundown – Dark Match: Je’Von Evans, CM Punk and Oba Femi take on The Vision.

– Superstar arrivals are shown.

– Trick Williams goes one-on-one with Baron Corbin.

– Backstage interview with Lash Legend.

– CM Punk, Kevin Owens and Nick Aldis are involved in a backstage segment.

– Chelsea Green, Nikki Bella, Paige and Tiffany Stratton appear in a backstage segment.

– Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia vs. Lash Legend in a Money In The Bank qualifying match.

– Giulia and Blake Monroe have a backstage segment.

– Randy Orton takes part in a sit-down interview.

– Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae appear together backstage.

– Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton and Paige face Fatal Influence.

– Backstage interview with Gunther.

– Charlotte Flair, Tatum Paxley, Alexa Bliss, Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin are featured in a backstage segment.

– Cody Rhodes cuts a promo.

– CM Punk vs. Gunther vs. Finn Balor in a Money In The Bank qualifying match. More Spoiler Notes – Prior to the show, Randy Orton confronts Michael Cole and insists on having the sit-down interview added to the broadcast.

– Danhausen attempts to put a curse on Gunther during his interview, only to receive a stern warning afterward.

– Next week’s Money In The Bank qualifiers are scheduled to feature Tatum Paxley vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae, along with Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens vs. Johnny Gargano.

– Punk and Rhodes are expected to have a brief interaction in the aisle ahead of the main event.

– Trick Williams is scheduled to defeat Baron Corbin.

– Lash Legend is set to win her qualifier and earn a spot in the Money In The Bank match.

– Fatal Influence are scheduled to win the six-woman tag team match following a distraction from Nikki Bella.

– CM Punk is set to win the main event and qualify for Money In The Bank.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.



(H/T: Fightful Select)