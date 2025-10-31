The spoiler lineup for tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown have surfaced.

Featured below is the expected match and segment listing for the October 31, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah:

For those who missed it, here are a bunch of additional WWE SmackDown Spoilers and notes for tonight’s show, most of which don’t involve the actual matches that are listed above:

WWE is stacking the deck for their final show leading up to the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event tonight in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Heading into the weekly two-hour blue brand prime time program, the company has some big plans for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown at the Delta Center.

According to one source, Bayley, LA Knight, Grayson Waller, and Raquel Rodriguez are all backstage at the arena for tonight’s show.

In terms of the planned lineup, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is currently scheduled to open the broadcast with an in-ring promo designed to build momentum for her upcoming clash with Jade Cargill at tomorrow night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Additionally, R-Truth is expected to appear in a comedic segment tonight, dressing up as Santa Claus, a classic Truth gag that mixes up Christmas and Halloween.

The final segment of the night is slated to feature a contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, setting the stage for their showdown at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Previously announced for tonight’s blue brand prime time program, which serves as the final ‘go-home show’ for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show this weekend, are an additional pair of matches and segments.

Other in-ring action advertised for the October 31 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown includes Ilja Dragunov in an open challenge defense of his WWE United States title, Carmelo Hayes going one-on-one against Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly, and one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Alexa Bliss squaring off against former women’s champion Nia Jax.

In non-match announcements, tonight’s WWE SmackDown will also feature the contract signing for the WrestlePalooza rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship between “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre, as well as Jade Cargill explaining her unprovoked attack of WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton on last week’s episode of the show.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown airs tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network in the United States and Netflix for international viewers, live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.