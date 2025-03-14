You can check out the **SPOILERS** for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:

Your announcers are Joe Tessitore and Corey Graves.

Among the usual Smackdown wrestlers walking in the back, we see GUNTHER making a special visit to Smackdown.

LA Knight makes his way to the ring.

Knight throws out some YEAHs and he wants to talk to ya. He says you, him, and everybody . . . los todos . . . right now, we are making history. The first Smackdown in Barcelona. He says this is a tough crowd and that they are way too quiet (when they are extremely loud). He says he might be the US champ, but he is world wide. While he appreciates the chants, he says it was way too long that he stood here without this championship and it is where it should be . . . in his hands.

Jimmy Uso’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Jimmy says the title is back with the mega star. He says he is not out here to congratulate him. He says he is desperate because the road to Wrestlemania is getting tougher. He says to get to Wrestlemania he has to challenge Knight for the title.

Solo Sikoa’s music plays and he is joined by Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu on the way to the ring.

Solo says if there is anybody who deserves a US Title shot, it is Jacob Fatu. You stole the pin a few weeks ago and that is why the title did not come back to the family. Solo says hello to his big brother. Solo gets a bit tongue tied and then he tells Jimmy to step aside since he is the failure fo the family.

Jimmy says his failure is trusting Solo. He says Solo losing the ula fala was the bigger failure.

Knight and Jimmy go after Fatu and Solo on the apron. Tama attacks Jimmy and hits a hesitation DDT.

Fatu and Solo join Tama and attack Jimmy and Knight.

Braun Strowman comes to the ring and he takes care of Tama and Solo. After a few shots to Fatu, Braun clotheslines Fatu over the top rope.

Nick Aldis comes out to the aisle and he says that there are six people out there, so WE HAVE A MATCH.

Match Number One: Jimmy Uso, Braun Strowman, and LA Knight versus Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu

Jimmy tags in and Solo sends Jimmy into the turnbuckles and punches him. Solo with an Irish whip and Jimmy floats oer and connects with an uppercut and chops. Jimmy goes to the turnbuckles for punches (and the crowd counts IN SPANISH). Jimmy knocks Tama and Jacob off the apron and Solo with a uranage. Solo chokes Jimmy in the ropes and Tama punches Jimmy when Solo distracts the referee. Fatu tags in and hits a back senton and he shakes in the ring. Tama tags in and he hits a slingshot senton and he does the weasel scream. Solo tags in and Tama gets in a few shots before going to the apron. Solo sets for a running hip into the corner and he connects.

Solo with a head butt and he tags Fatu back in. Fatu with a nerve hold. Jimmy gets to his feet and he hits a jaw breaker. Fatu blocks a kick and Jimmy with a dragon whip. Both men are down and Jimmy tries to find a path to his corner and he makes the tag to Knight. Knight with clotheslines and punches but Fatu does not go down. Fatu sends Knight into the corner and Knight avoids a splash and hits a neck breaker. Knight goes for a slam but Fatu escapes. Knight avoids a Samoan drop and Knight with a DDT for a near fall. Fatu with a head butt and he misses a splash into the corner and hits the ring post. Knight goes to the turnbuckles for the double jump elbow drop.

Fatu avoids the BFT and Tama drops Knight on the top rope and Fatu with a splash. Tama tags in and he hits a standing splash followed by punches. Tama with punches in the corner and a splash into the corner. Solo tags in and he stomps on the hand. Knight with punches but Solo with a hard Irish whip. Solo with a back elbow and he gets a near fall. Tama tags in and punches Knight in the ribs. Tama with a snap mare and a clothesline for a near fall. Fatu tags in and hits a few diving head butts. Fatu with another head butt. Fatu with a running hip into the corner. Solo tags in and he punches Knight in the corner. Solo sets for the running hip but Knight moves and Solo hits the turnbuckles. Knight is stopped by Solo but Knight lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex and Knight with a belly-to-back suplex of his own. Both men are down.

Tama tags in and Knight kicks Tama away and Braun tags in and hits many running shoulder tackles. He sends Solo to the floor and kicks Tama to the floor. Braun has an idea to go with El Wacky Lap and he hits all three opponents. Knight with a drop kick through the ropes to Solo and Jimmy with a suicide dive that sends Fatu over the announce table. Braun with a splash to Tama followed by a running power slam for the three count.

Winners: Braun Strowman, Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight.

After the match, Solo attacks Braun from behind. Knight takes care of Solo and they fight into the crowd.

Fatu with a super kick to Jimmy on the floor and he returns to the ring.Fatu with a flying back elbow. Fatu with head butts to Braun and a double jump moonsault. Fatu with a second one. Fatu hits a third moonsault on Braun.

Fatu is almost to the back, but he returns tot he ring and he hits a running back elbow that takes out Braun, himself, and the ringside barrier.

We are back and we take a look back at the situation surrounding the former best friends of Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair with a video package.

We go to Cathy Kelley with Jade in the empty arena.

She asks Jade how have the last months been and where is she.

Jade says physically she is ready to go. Seeing Naomi cry like she is the victim. That is pathetic. As if she needed anyone’s help or a hand out? How are things working for Naomi.

Cathy asks how did she know Naomi was the attacker and why didn’t you tell anyone?

Jade says she remembers being hit from behind and thrown onto a car. She saw Naomi run away. That was her big sis and their best friend. They were the big three. She didn’t attack her physically. She attacked her loyalty. How can she trust anyone. Then to see Bianca tag with Naomi with no problem.

Liv and Raquel walk through the arena and there is some back and forth.

Liv says she was blamed for the attacks.

Jade says they never would have had the titles if she was still here.

Jade says she doesn’t need a title to take her on. She says she will see Liv next week.

Liv tells her not to fall onto any vehicles between now and then.

B-Fab walks in the back and she tells Charlotte that she hopes she didn’t sleep on her. B-Fab says she is here to build her legacy because that is how it be.

Match Number Two: B-Fab versus Charlotte Flair

They have some words for each other before they eventually lock up. Flair backs Fab into the corner and gives a clean break. They lock up and Flair with a take down and shoulder tackle. Flair with chops. Fab avoids a chop and hits a back heel kick and shoulder tackle. Fab with a uranage for a near fall. Flair rolls to the floor. Fab follows after Flair and Flair returns to the ring. Flair kicks Fab when she gets back in the ring. Fab with a double leg take down and a jackknife cover for a near fall. Flair bridges up and she hits a neck breaker using the hair and she sends Fab to the mat by the hair. Flair sends Fab’s head into the mat and she applies a reverse chin lock. Fab with elbows and a cross body for a near fall.

Flair with a back breaker and she tosses Fab into the turnbuckles. Flair with kicks to Fab. Charlotte with a head scissors and she drives Fab’s head into the mat. Flair rolls Fab around while holding on tot he head scissors. Fab kicks Flair into the turnbuckles when Flair goes for a figure four leg lock. Flair pie faces Fab and Fab blocks a punch and connects with forearms. Fab with an Irish whip and shoulder in the corner followed by a suplex. Fab with a spinning heel kick in the corner. Fab with an Irish whip and Flair with the Flair flip and a boot from the apron. Fab with a bicycle kick and she gets a near fall. Fab with a waist lock. Flair holds on to the ropes when Fab goes for an O’Connor Roll. Flair with a super kick and Natural Selection. Flair with a figure four leg lock and she bridges to force Fab to tap out.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

After the match, Flair refuses to release the hold.

Tiffany Stratton’s music plays so Charlotte releases the hold. Flair with a double leg take down when Stratton gets into the ring. Stratton with punches and security makes its way to the ring to make it look like a boxing match. Flair breaks free because security is incompetent worldwide and she hits a splash on Stratton. Stratton pulls Flair to the floor and Stratton with punches.

Stratton with a forearm off the ring steps onto Flair and she throws punches at Flair.

Flair goes onto the announce table and she connects with a double sledge followed by a back elbow to the face.

Stratton goes up top and hits a swanton onto everyone at ringside.

Drew McIntyre says he was focused on the people in front of him, but he didn’t realize someone benefited every time he got screwed. At Wrestlemania 40, he beats Seth Rollins for the title, a moment four years in the making. It was perfect until it wasn’t. Damian Priest attacked him from behind and won the title. At Clash at the Castle, it was perfect until it wasn’t. That vulture picked the bones again. Fast forward one month to Money in the Bank. He cashes in and he gets screwed by that parasite Priest. You couldn’t succeed until it was off his back. You eliminated me at Royal Rumble. At Elimination Chamber, I hit a Claymore on Cena and you pinned me.

This is not about taking the title from me. This is about putting you down so you can’t take anything from me again.

Miz makes his way to the ring because MizTV is next.

We are back and Flair and Stratton fight in the aisle while Miz tries to start MizTV.

They are held back for a moment but they continue with the scrum. Flair kicks Stratton and sends her into the LED board. Tiffany goes onto the LED screen and she hits a swanton onto everyone..Tiffany gets in one last kick before being escorted to the back again.

Miz says that is a great way to start off MizTV.

Miz says his guest should have accepted the Rock’s offer, but he got beaten up by two great rappers . . . Travis Scott and John Cena. Miz says that his guest will not beat John Cena in the main event of Wrestlemania, unlike the Miz.

Cody Rhodes comes to the ring.

Miz cuts off Cody’s music and he says he does not have time for sing along with Cody Rhodes. He is going to ask the hard questions.

Cody punches Miz an then hits CrossRhodes.

Cody grabs the mic and he says he doesn’t want to talk to anybody unless his name is John Cena. If you think you can find it worth your time to join us on the Road to Wrestlemania on Monday, just know, I’ll be there too.

We go to Nick Aldis’ office earlier today when Nick berates Nakamura about spitting mist in the referee’s eyes. He says he should suspend Nakamura but he wants a rematch.

Priest wants to know where Drew is and Nakamura jumps in and says something in Japanese that Priest does not understand. Priest says he is looking for a fight and he wants to give Nakamura a beating.

Aldis makes the match.

We are back with a video package for a soon to debut talent.

Match Number Three: Damian Priest versus Shinsuke Nakamura

They lock up and Priest backs Nakamura into the corner and Nakamura escapes. Nakamura with a waist lock and Priest with a wrist lock. Nakamura with a reversal into a hammer lock. Priest with a side head lock and Nakamura with kicks in the corner. Nakamura with more kicks to Priest. Priest blocks a kick and he tosses Nakamura into the turnbuckles. Priest with punches and a forearm. Priest with an Irish whip and a face plant. Priest with a clothesline that sends Nakamura over the top rope to the floor. Priest gets Nakamura up and Priest hot shots Nakamura onto the ringside barrier. Priest with a forearm and he sends Nakamura back into the ring.

Priest misses a splash into the corner and Nakamura puts Priest on the turnbuckles and connects with a running knee to the midsection. Nakamura with a knee to the chest off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Nakamura chokes Priest in the ropes. Nakamura with knees to the ribs and he gets a near fall. Priest with forearms and Nakamura with knees. Priest with a series of punches and kicks. Nakamura with an Irish whip and Nakamura puts Priest in the ropes and hits a sliding German suplex for a near fall. Nakamura with a crossface chicken wing. Priest gets to his feet and he punches Nakamura. Nakamura with a kick and Prist blocks a kick. Nakamura with an enzuigiri. Nakamura goes to the turnbuckles and Priest catches Nakamura and hits a leaping flatliner.

Priest with kicks and a round kick and a leaping back elbow into the corner. Priest with a Broken Arrow and Nakamura rolls to the floor. Priest goes to the floor and he pushes Nakamura onto the announce table. Priest sends Nakamura back into the ring and Priest goes Old School and hits the cross body. Priest sets for the rebound clothesline but he misses. Nakamura goes for a cross arm breaker and Priest blocks it. Nakamura gets the cross arm breaker applied but Priest with a rollup for a near fall. Priest with a knee and a clothesline. The straps come down. Priest sets for South of Heaven . . .

but Drew McIntyre shows up on the announce table.

Nakamura with a rollup for a near fall. Nakamura with an enzuigiri and he sets for Kinshasa but Priest counters with South of Heaven and Drew attacks Priest.

Winner: Damian Priest (by disqualification)

After the match, Priest punches Drew and Drew gouges the eyes and Nakamura with Kinshasa to Priest.

Nakamura leaves the ring, but Drew stays in the ring to stand over Priest. Drew punches Priest and kicks him. Priest is sent to the floor by Drew. Drew sends Priest into the ringside barrier a few times. Drew picks up the top part of the ring steps and he hits Priest in the head with them.

The referee advises Drew to head to the back and Drew starts to leave, but he sees Priest in the ring so Drew has to return to the ring and Drew with a Claymore.

Drew says he has nothing but to make Priest’s life a living hell. Drew stomps on Priest’s head and then he leaves the ring.

Cathy is with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. She asks them about their match against the Street Profits.

Ciampa asks why is Smackdown the greatest tag team division? It is because they are on top. Everyone is trying to rise to their level. Gargano says they have made them better, but they are still second. Barcelona will find out that they are the best tag team.

Ciampa asks how do you say Moment of Silence in espanol.

Alex Shelley says nobody cares just like you didn’t care about what Gargano did to them. Sabin says they haven’t forgotten how they won the titles. When you are done with the Street Profits, they have unfinished business.

Randy Orton walks in the back.

Hayes applauds Orton being in the ring and he wants a hand shake. Orton asks if he should shake his hand. Randy offers his hand and Hayes pulls his away. Hayes pushes Orton and Orton with a European uppercut. Orton sends Hayes into the turnbuckles and then he punches Hayes from the turnbuckles. Hayes is sent shoulder first into the ring post. Orton with a back drop driver onto the announce table. Hayes kicks Orton and Orton with a thumb to the eyes and Orton with another back drop driver onto the announce table. Orton rolls into the ring to break the count. Orton holds Hayes and Hayes with an elbow but Orton with a forearm. Hayes with a drop toe hold to send Orton into the ropes. Hayes with a forearm o the back and Hayes with a running hip to the back against the ropes.

Hayes with elbows to the clavicle and he gets a near fall. Hayes with a front face lock and a punch. Hayes with a reverse chin lock. Orton with punches but Hayes holds on. Hayes goes for a suplex but Orton blocks it. Hayes escapes a suplex and he comes off the ropes and clips Orton and follows with a back heel kick for a near fall. Hayes with a reverse chin lock. Hayes adds a body scissors to the hold. Hayes with a knee to the midsection but Orton with forearms. Hayes with a punch and Irish whip but you don’t Irish whip Orton and he comes out of the corner with a clothesline. Orton with another clothesline. Hayes misses a clothesline and Orton with a power slam.

Orton hangs Hayes in the ropes for the IEDDT but Hayes gets to the ropes. Orton blocks an O’Connor Roll and Hayes goes for a springboard cross body but Orton counters with a power slam for a near fall. Orton gets Hayes in the ropes and he hits an IEDDT. Orton looks around and twists to the mat and Hayes knows what is coming so he goes to the floor. Hayes drops Orton on the top rope when Orton grabs Hayes on the apron. Hayes goes up top for Nothin But Net but Orton moves. Hayes with a kick and he hits the springboard DDT for a near fall. Hayes goes up top for Nothin But Net but Orton with a forearm to stop Hayes. Orton with punches and Hayes with head butts.

Orton with more punches and he goes up top for a superplex and Orton hits it. Orton looks around and it is time to drop to the mat to punch it before he tries for an RKO. Hayes goes for First 48 but Orton blocks it. Hayes with First 48 but Orton with an RKO for the three count.

Winner: Randy Orton

After the match, Orton offers his hand and Hayes pie faces Orton. Orton gives Hayes another RKO. Orton pulls down the knee pad and Hayes is pulled to the floor by Kevin Owens.

Orton goes after Kevin and punches him. Kevin sends Randy into the ring post and Kevin goes through the crowd.

