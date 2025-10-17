WWE is back in North America this evening, as the blue brand rolls into the SAP Center in San Jose, California for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in “The Golden State.”

Ahead of tonight’s post-WWE Crown Jewel: Perth edition of the weekly two-hour prime time Friday night blue brand program, the complete spoiler match and segment listing for the show has leaked online.

Featured below is the complete WWE SmackDown spoiler lineup for the October 17, 2025 episode:

* Cody Rhodes Promo

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

* Aleister Black and Zelina Vega Segment

* Sami Zayn and Nick Aldis Segment

* Sami Zayn Open Challenge for the United States Championship

* Los Garza vs. Motor City Machine Guns

* Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

