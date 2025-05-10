The road to WWE Backlash: St. Louis winds down tonight in Ohio.

Heading into the final show before this Saturday’s premium live event at Enterprise Center, we have learned the complete lineup for tonight’s “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio.

Featured below is what is listed on the internal run sheet for the May 9, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* Damian Priest & LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

* Drew McIntyre promo

* Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega & mystery partner (Believed to be Alexa Bliss)

* Charlotte Flair promo

* Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

* The Street Profits promo

* Street Profits vs. Fraxiom

* Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. Los Garzas

* John Cena-Randy Orton segment

For those interested, check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 5/9/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)