The road to WWE Clash In Paris continues tonight in “Beantown.”

Heading into the show, we have learned the complete lineup, in order, for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured below is what is listed on the internal run sheet for the August 15, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* The MFTs in-ring promo leading to announcement of tonight’s main event

* Alexa Bliss vs. Piper Niven

* The Miz & Carmelo Hayes vs. FrAxiom

* Drew McIntyre explains Cody Rhodes attack

* Street Profits vs. DIY

* Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso & Sami Zayn vs. The MFTs

* There will be a Logan Paul vs. John Cena video package tonight as well as an Aleister Black-R-Truth backstage segment

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)