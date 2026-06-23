WWE is back in England for the second day in a row.

WWE SmackDown is live this afternoon from the O2 Arena in London, England, a taping for the June 26 episode that will air at 8/7c on the USA Network.

Heading into the show, the internal spoiler listing for the show has surfaced.

Featured below is the complete spoiler rundown for today’s show, in order that it will air, including several expected match outcomes and plans for a big debut:

* Superstar Arrivals

* Trick Williams and Ricky Saints in ring promo segment (Lil Yachty expected to get physical)

* Jackie Redmond interviews Alexa Bliss (Tiffany Stratton will interrupt)

* Alexa Bliss and Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin and B-Fab (Michin & B-Fab expected to win thanks to Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green to make the save afterwards)

* MFT backstage segment (Tama and Talla Tonga to tell Solo Sikoa “they are out” after Sikoa’s assist to LA Knight on Raw)

* Jade Cargill and Nick Aldis backstage segment

* Rey Fenix vs. Nathan Frazer (Fenix expected to win)

* Damian Priest and R-Truth interview (The War Raiders expected to be their next title challengers)

* LA Knight arrives

* LA Knight and Solo Sikoa in ring promo

* Sami Zayn backstage segment with Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano

* Paige vs. Jacy Jayne (Paige expected to win)

* Danhausen backstage segment with Los Garzas, Miz, Kit Wilson and Matt Cardona

* Finn Balor, Talla Tonga and Tama Tonga backstage segment

* Danhausen in ring segment

* Danhausen and Matt Cardona vs. Los Garza (Danhausen & Cardona expected to win thanks to The Miz & Kit Wilson)

* Gunther backstage interview

* Chelsea Green vs. Jade Cargill (Cargill expected to win and beat up Tiffany Stratton and stand tall in a post-match segment)

* Solo Sikoa backstage interview (Royce Keys expected to interrupt)

* Trick Williams backstage interview

* Giulia vs. Kiana James (Blake Monroe expected to officially debut, attacking Giulia after Giulia beats Kiana James)

* Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn and Gunther in ring segment (Jey Uso and Oba Femi expected to interrupt, with all five getting physical)

As noted, Oba Femi and Seth Rollins will team up for the first time ever to take on Bron Breakker and Austin Theory at today’s taping in what is expected to be a post-show non-televised dark match exclusively for the live crowd in attendance inside the O2 Arena.

Make sure to join us here every Friday at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)