The complete spoiler rundown for the September 4 episode of WWE SmackDown has arrived.

Do you want to know what is going to happen, and when, during the 9/11 episode of WWE SmackDown, which is being held at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico?

Then you’ve come to the right place!

Featured below is the complete spoiler rundown for the 9/11 WWE SmackDown in Mexico City:

SmackDown Rundown – Superstar Arrivals

– Randy Orton promo

– Nick Aldis, Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green backstage segment.

– AAA Cruiserweight Title: Rey Fenix vs Ricky Saints

– Sami Zayn and Johnny Gargano backstage segment.

– Nikki Bella vs Paige

– Nia Jax backstage interview

– Trick Williams promo

– Nick Aldis, Gunther, Danhausen and Finn Balor backstage segment

– WWE Women’s Championship: Chelsea Green vs Nia Jax

– CM Punk backstage interview

– AAA World Tag Titles: War Raiders vs R-Truth and Damian Priest

– Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Fatal Influence backstage segment

– Rey Fenix and Ricky Saints backstage segment

– WWE Championship: CM Punk vs Sami Zayn More Spoilers: – Gargano is to continue being upright this week, demanding a title match from Sami in their backstage segment if he beats Punk tonight.

– Baron Corbin is to attack Trick during his promo, continuing their feud.

– Finn Balor is to drop Gunther in their backstage segment.

– Rey Fenix is to defeat Ricky Saints.

– Nikki Bella is to defeat Paige in a ‘quick one.’

– Chelsea Green is to retain over Nia Jax.

– The War Raiders are to defeat R-Truth and Damian Priest. Priest is to snap and attack Truth following the match.

– Kevin Owens is to feature in the WWE title match. No winner is listed. For future reference, if a winner is not listed in this section, they are not listed on the internal rundown.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 9/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)