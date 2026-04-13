WWE’s biggest week of the year is here.

WrestleMania 42 Week has arrived, and with it comes the complete schedule of events taking place at WWE World in Las Vegas, NV.

Check out the full schedule below.

Thursday Programming 4/16: 3:15 PM Oba Femi Walk Competition

4:00 PM Mattel Reveal with Rhea Ripley

5:00 PM Netflix Presents: A First Look at HULK HOGAN: REAL AMERICAN Friday Programming 4/17: 10:00 AM Live Matches: Creed Brothers vs Joaquin Wilde & Cruz del Toro, Ivy Nile vs Kendal Grey 11:00 AM Live Matches: Izzi Dame vs Sol Ruca, Tony D’Angelo vs Shiloh Hill Saturday Programming 4/18: 9:00 AM LFG Live Matches: Booker T Presents Harlem Lewis vs. Kam Hendrix; Bubba Ray Dudley Presents Nikita Lyons vs. Kali Armstrong Grayson Waller vs Axiom 10:00 AM The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels – Peacock Original Screening & Discussion 11:30 AM Six Feet Under Podcast with John Cena. Sunday 4/19: 9:00 AM Live Matches: Michin vs. Blake Monroe; Otis & Tozawa vs. Mr. Iguana & La Parka; Psycho Clown & La Parka vs War Raiders 10:30 AM LFG Live Matches: Kevin Owens Presents Nikita Lyons & Kam Hendrix vs. Kali Armstrong & Harlem Lewis; Jacy Jayne vs. Thea Hail 11:30 AM The Daniel Cormier Show with surprise former UFC Champion 12:30 PM Live Matches: Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker; Los Americanos vs. Myles Borne & Shiloh Hill Monday 4/20: 10 AM Live Match: AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions Lola Vice & Mr. Iguana vs. Thea Hail & Shiloh Hill 11 AM Live Match: El Hijo de Vikingo vs. Psycho Clown

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.