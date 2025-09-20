The WWE on ESPN Era kicks off with a bang today, as WWE WrestlePalooza takes place live at 7/6c from a sold out Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated debut WWE on ESPN premium live event, the complete match-and-segment listing, in order, has surfaced for WWE WrestlePalooza: Indianapolis.

Featured below is the complete match order, according to the internal rundown for WWE WrestlePalooza 2025, for tonight’s highly-anticipated special event:

* Match No. 1: Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena

* Match No. 2: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Iyo Sky (WWE Women’s World Title)

* Match No. 3: CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

Match No. 4: The Usos vs. The Vision

Match No. 5: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Undisputed WWE Title)

– In an additional potential WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN spoiler for tonight’s pay-per-view, there is one source claiming that LA Knight could be a late addition to the card in the form of special guest referee for The Usos vs. The Vision tag-team match.

– For several more late WWE WrestlePalooza spoilers and backstage news updates heading into tonight’s highly-anticipated WWE on ESPN Era starting PLE, click here.

