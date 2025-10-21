Stephanie Vaquer’s night on WWE RAW may have ended with her hand raised, but it also sparked some concern among fans and those backstage.

During Monday’s broadcast, the WWE Women’s World Champion scored a hard-fought victory over Roxanne Perez in singles action. However, it was what happened moments later that had many worried.

On today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez reported that Vaquer appeared to tweak her knee during the chaotic post-match brawl that followed. While attempting a springboard maneuver off the ropes, Vaquer slipped and came down awkwardly, immediately clutching her knee upon landing. The Chilean star was visibly limping afterward and seemed to be in real discomfort inside the ring.

Dave Meltzer added that the way Vaquer fell “didn’t look good for her knee,” fueling speculation that the incident could be more than just a brief scare.

Vaquer later appeared in a backstage promo segment during the show, but it’s unclear whether that footage was taped prior to the in-ring mishap or filmed afterward.

As of this writing, neither WWE nor Vaquer has issued an official statement regarding the potential injury. Fans on social media have been expressing concern, especially given Vaquer’s current reign as one of the most active and high-profile champions on the roster.