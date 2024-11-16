Concerns have risen from the pro wrestling community following the disastrous Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson live boxing special event on Netflix on Friday night.

At the November 15 show, which reportedly garnered 120 million views on Netflix and a $17 million live gate at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX., several thousand users experienced streaming issues, with Netflix trending worldwide during the show due to an onslaught of complaints from fans who had insufferable buffering issues, as well as awful video quality.

This has drawn concerns from fans over what the future could hold in terms of related issues when WWE Raw begins airing every Monday night on Netflix starting in January.

While many are quick to point out that WWE Raw will not draw nearly the level of live streaming viewership each week when the show makes the switch from USA Network to Netflix on January 6, it’s worth noting that similar issues happened with shows that weren’t quite as big as the record-shattering Paul-Tyson event.

For example, “Love Is Blind” reunion special experienced similar issues back in April of 2023.

In other WWE-related notes from the viral fight night special on 11/15, former WWE NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo, who called the fights for the broadcast, promoted WWE’s move to Netflix in January. WWE Hall of Fame legends Trish Stratus and Amy “Lita” Dumas were among the many celebrities in the house.

A new WWE Raw on Netflix logo has been making the rounds coming out of the show as well.

Finally, former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul appears to be on Mike Tyson’s mind for a potential return to the ring for another boxing special event. After the eight, two-minute round Paul-Tyson bout came to a close, with Paul easily winning in an uneventful showing with scores of 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73, Ariel Helwani interviewed “The Baddest Man on the Planet.”

During the post-fight in-ring discussion, “Iron” Mike was asked if Friday night was the end of his career. At age 58, the boxing legend and WWE Hall of Fame Celebrity Wing inductee did not seem to be done yet.

Tyson mentioned the possibility of returning again, and when pressed about who he could fight at this point in his career, Tyson pointed to Logan, who was standing behind Jake, and said, “Maybe his brother.”

As the crowd gasped in response to the passive callout, Logan, in true heel fashion, scrunched his face up and while smoldering the fight icon, the WWE Superstar fired back, “Mother f*cker, I’d kill you, Mike!”

Could a Paul-Tyson Netflix sequel be on the horizon?

Time will tell.

And as Friday showed once again, father time is still undefeated.

