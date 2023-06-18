AEW has announced an updated lineup for the June 21st edition of Dynamite, which takes place from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago Illinois and is the final Dynamite before next Sunday’s Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view. As a reminder, NJPW will also be streaming this particular episode on their New Japan World app. Check out the current card below.

-Kris Statlander vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS Championship

-The Hardys vs. The Gunns

-Zack Sabre Jr. & Daniel Garcia vs. Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata

-Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara vs. AR Fox, Darius Martin & Action Andretti

-Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe Concession Stand Brawl

-Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament for a future shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles