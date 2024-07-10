A big update on Stephanie Vaquer.

Last week news surfaced stating that Vaquer had massive interest from WWE and AEW, especially after her breakout performance at Forbidden Door against Mercedes Moné. Despite her loss to the CEO, Vaquer still held gold in CMLL, which she has now been stripped of due to removing herself from the NJPW and CMLL roster. The announcement was made by CMLL this morning.

ANUNCIO ESPECIAL CMLL-NJPW

Queremos informarles que Stephanie Vaquer de forma abrupta nos ha comunicado que no participará, porrazones personales, en su próximo combate en FantasticaMania USA. A partir de hoy, también deja de pertenecer al talento del CMLL y NJPW. pic.twitter.com/OhsxtHeRDw — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 10, 2024

According to Fightful Select, this is because Vaquer has had talks with WWE and AEW, with sources telling the publication that the belief is that she is WWE bound. The report does confirm that she has NOT signed with AEW, but the promotion does still have interest and nothing has been announced by either company as of yet.

