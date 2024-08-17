Bobby Lashley is officially done with WWE.

It was noted yesterday that the Almight One had been moved to the alumni section of the WWE roster page, along with his manager, MVP. Fightful Select reports this morning that Lashley’s contract is expired and he is now a free agent in the competitive wrestling market. Those close to Lashley state that he will continue to wrestle as he has interest from top wrestling companies around the world. He also has interested in the combat sports world.

Lashley’s run ends after six years. He returned to WWE back in 2018, and captured the world championship two times in that run. Along with his success as a champion, Lashley and MVP formed The Hurt Business faction, which had been running rampant over Raw before the group eventually disbanded.