This past week’s edition of IMPACT Wrestling’s Before the Impact program saw Knockouts star Neveah lose to Havok, then release a heartfelt message on her social media account indicating that she was done with the company. While some thought this was storyline, a new report confirms otherwise.

According to Fightful Select, Neveah is in fact finished with IMPACT at this time. She began with them back in 2020 and was involved in the Knockouts tag title tournament, which was eventually won by Fire’N’Flava. Prior to her work here she was seen in WOW (Women of Wrestling), CZW, as well as a number of independent federations.

