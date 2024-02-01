WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for tomorrow’s SmackDown event in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Tribal Chief successfully defended his title against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight at the Royal Rumble, and is set for a collision course with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 following The American Nightmare’s second straight Royal Rumble victory.

Along with Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman will appear.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 02/02 SMACKDOWN:

-The Bloodline and Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear

-WWE United States Champion Logan Paul returns

-Bayley makes her WrestleMania 40 announcement

-Cody Rhodes will appear