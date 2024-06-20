The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff) are currently back with TNA Wrestling, but that doesn’t mean the future hall of fame tag team has signed. Matt Hardy confirmed on the latest edition of his Extreme Life podcast that he and Jeff are still free agents, but are competing with TNA for the time being.

We’re both free agents. We don’t have any contract. We’re just doing TNA programs right now. We have agreed to work with them for a couple of months and we’re not opposed to extending that. If they wanted to offer something, we would have a conversation with them.

Matt Hardy popped back up in TNA at Rebellion, shortly after his AEW contract officially expired. He recently challenged Moose for the TNA World Championship, but came up short. However, his brother Jeff is now with him and returned to TNA at the Against All Odds PLE that happened last weekend. The brothers are looking for another tag team title reign with the company.

