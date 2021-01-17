It was announced during tonight’s NBC broadcast of the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills playoff game that this year’s WrestleMania 37 has been moved to the second weekend of April (April 10th & 11th), and will once again take place over two nights. It was originally set to take place on March 28th in California, but the new location will be Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida.

It was also revealed that next year’s WrestleMania 38 will be taking place on April 3rd 2022 from AT&T Stadium in Texas, and WrestleMania 39 will be taking place April 2nd 2023 from Sofi Stadium in California.

WWE later confirmed the news with a fun video featuring Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, John Cena, SmackDown champion Sasha Banks, and Universal champion Roman Reigns.