Fightful Select has provided an update on WWE superstar Kevin Owens, and when his contract with the company officially comes to an end.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter initially reported that KO’s deal ends on January 31st 2022, something that Fightful Select has since confirmed. Currently WWE is planning to hold their annual Royal Rumble pay per view in February, which means Owens would be gone by that time unless he decides to re-sign. The Prizefighter has since made several teases online that he may be AEW bound, including hints that he would realign with the Young Bucks and newest AEW superstar, Adam Cole.

It is added that several WWE contracts were renegotiated prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which explains Owens’ situation as it was originally reported that his deal expired in 2023.

