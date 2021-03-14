Several days ago a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter surfaced saying that WWE is attempting to bring in 45,000 fans for this year’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view, an event that is set to take place over two nights at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay Florida.

Now sports journalist Jon Alba has confirmed with separate sources that WWE will be aiming for that number (roughly 75% capacity), which if it happens would be the largest United States gathering since the COVID-19 outbreak last year. He writes, :I can independently confirm reports #WWE is aiming for about 45,000 people per night at Raymond James Stadium for #WrestleMania, which would be by far the largest crowd at a sports or entertainment event in America since the pandemic began.”

You can read the original report here. See Alba’s tweet below.