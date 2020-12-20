WWE has officially confirmed that their Christmas Day episode of Friday Night SmackDown will indeed be a pre-taped show.

The promotion’s official Twitter account released a new sign-up for fans to be featured inside the ThunderDome, which will take place this Tuesday for a show that will air on Friday.

Join fans from around the world live on TV! Register now for your virtual seat in the #WWEThunderDome during a special taping of #SmackDown this Tuesday! https://t.co/DJkxo7oaos pic.twitter.com/EjnOUL4gdi — WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2020

While the blue-brand will have one pre-taped episode, all editions of Monday Night Raw and NXT on USA will run live during this holiday season.