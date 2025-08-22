– Within AEW, the belief is that Chris Jericho will not be returning. However, Jericho’s creative typically runs directly through Tony Khan, leaving most people out of the loop. On the WWE side, one source noted that Jericho has not been brought up in creative discussions, and there’s uncertainty on whether his AEW contract is paused or still active.

– Several wrestlers from the School of Irish Wrestling have been brought in for extra work at today’s WWE SmackDown taping in Dublin, Ireland.

– Shawn Michaels loses his cool in a speech to WWE PC athletes, which is featured as a promotional video for the upcoming episode of WWE LFG on A&E.

– WWE has released a special “Director’s Cut” edition of the complete Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre match from the WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 special event via the company’s official YouTube channel.

