The highly anticipated street fight between Powerhouse Hobbs and Big Bill, originally scheduled for this week’s AEW Collision, has been postponed due to a legitimate injury.

On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, a backstage promo aired featuring Hobbs, where he revealed that he had not been medically cleared to compete. However, he warned Big Bill that their rivalry was far from over, promising that “hell was just the beginning.”

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Hobbs sustained the injury during last Saturday’s Collision in the midst of his chaotic brawl with Big Bill. AEW had planned to escalate the feud with another intense confrontation on Dynamite, leading to the scheduled street fight on Collision, which was taped in Huntsville, Alabama.

The specific nature of Hobbs’ injury and his expected return timeline remain unknown. Alvarez reported that his promo was filmed in Huntsville after doctors refused to clear him upon his arrival at the arena. In response to the last-minute change, AEW pivoted and booked a Mid-South Street Fight featuring FTR against Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta for Collision.