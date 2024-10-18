There are some conflicting reports regarding Kevin Owens’ WWE contract status.

While a report last week stated that Owens and WWE were close to signing a new deal, it reportedly hasn’t happened just yet.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Owens’ WWE contract expires in December and multiple people have said that “KO” signed a new deal as far back as Bash in Berlin and it’s being kept quiet.

It was added that those closest to the situation wouldn’t confirm or deny anything, saying that Owens simply wants to keep his current status a secret for now.