Conflicting Reports on NXT UK Coming To An End

Earlier we reported that NXT UK would most likely be coming to an end and that Vince McMahon was frustrated to have them on payroll while not airing new content. This was a result of the COVID-19 and the Speaking Out movement. Two members of the UK brand were released.

Today, we learned about a conflicting report that there are no short-term plans to cancel the U.K. gold brand. Alex McCarthy of SportTALK tweeted, “I’m also told WWE are not looking at cancelling NXT UK in the short term/near future. Pretty emphatically, too.” This conflicts with the rumor from Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda who says he heard that NXT UK would be folded and some members of the roster would be flown in to join the main NXT brand. You can see the series of tweets below:

The former – regarding Skull Sessions and acting seminars – was confirmed by Triple H in a media call. The latter has been corroborated to an extent in interviews with talents. I know a lot has changed this week. As far as I’m aware, that plan hasn’t. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 28, 2020