There are now conflicting reports on Thunder Rosa.

As noted earlier today, the Wrestling Observer reported that Rosa suffered an injury on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite as she and Mercedes Martinez defeated Jamie Hayter and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker. It was noted that while Rosa suffered an injury of some kind, she was still planning to wrestle Baker at AEW Revolution on Sunday.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that AEW sources have vehemently denied that Rosa was injured during the match.

While Rosa did have her left leg wrapped going into the Dynamite match, this new report notes that sources are adamant that Rosa did not suffer an injury during the tag team match on Dynamite.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Rosa’s tweet on “rumors” below:

Look at this rumors… pic.twitter.com/kpQtQwqSgP — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) March 4, 2022

