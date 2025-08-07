Hulk Hogan’s private funeral was held on Tuesday in Largo, Florida.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, August 6, his wife Sky Daily clarified that Hogan has not yet been cremated. She wrote,

“Yesterday’s celebration of life was one of the most beautiful and moving days I have ever experienced. In the same church where we were married and baptized together, we gathered with family, friends, and loved ones to honor a life that touched millions.”

The service took place at Indian Rocks Baptist Church, with a gathering of Hogan’s friends and wrestling peers, including Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Brutus Beefcake, Kevin Nash, Sting, and Eric Bischoff.

Sky added that while Hulk had requested cremation, the family is waiting to move forward until all medical questions are fully resolved. She wrote,

“Terry chose cremation knowing this physical life is temporary and his heavenly body eternal. He has not yet been cremated, as our family is making sure every question about his medical care is answered first. Once we have that peace of mind, we will honor his wish and fulfill it with love and respect. Please be patient and know this: he was deeply loved, well cared for, and surrounded by that love until his very last moment.”

As you know, there are conflicting reports on this. Brooke says one thing, Bubba the Love Sponge says another, Nick Hogan says another, and Sky Hogan now says this. There were also allegations from Brooke Hogan on TMZ on Wednesday that she believes Scientology was involved. So believe what you will.

Charlotte Flair recently opened up about some deeply personal struggles outside the ring, reflecting on a challenging chapter in her life following her major win at SummerSlam 2025.

At WWE SummerSlam (Night One) in New Jersey, “The Queen” teamed with Alexa Bliss to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. The duo defeated Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day to claim the titles.

Appearing on the “Off the Vine” with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast, Flair revealed she underwent an egg freezing procedure. Her original plan was to create embryos through IVF, but unexpected setbacks — including a knee injury and mounting marital issues — forced her to pivot. Following her decision to file for divorce from WWE Superstar Andrade, Flair continued with the process, only to face additional complications related to egg quality. She said,

“I went through just the egg freezing process. I was going to do embryos, IVF. But then I tore my knee. And halfway through I was like, ‘Oh, this relationship…’ I had fought for this marriage for so long. So as I filed for divorce, I kept going—‘Okay, I’ll still get embryos ready.’ But I just didn’t have the egg quality. It was everything at once—the injury, the divorce—and my body was probably just in shock.”

Flair shared that the emotional and physical stress overwhelmed her, leading her to withdraw from almost everyone around her. She kept the divorce private, leaning only on her assistant, Brian, for support. She added,

“I kind of closed myself off from everyone, except for my assistant Brian, who was there with me most of the time. I just shut down, because I wanted to keep my divorce a secret.”