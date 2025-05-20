In recent days, word has surfaced that WWE is expected to bring in several standout names from its UK tryout earlier this year. Among those reportedly set to join the company in September are Zozaya, Mike D Vecchio, and Aigle Blanc.

Another name drawing attention is current PROGRESS World Champion Luke Jacobs, widely regarded as one of the top stars on the European independent scene. While there’s strong buzz about Jacobs making the move to WWE, his status remains somewhat unclear.

Multiple sources across the UK and European wrestling circles have indicated that Jacobs made a strong impression during the WrestleMania-week tryout, and many believe he is likely to join WWE in the near future. One source close to Jacobs has also stated they expect him to sign with the company before the year is out.

However, despite the speculation, Jacobs’ WWE signing is not confirmed at this time. In fact, at least one source has pushed back against the rumors, claiming that Jacobs will not be signing with WWE.

We’ll continue to provide updates on potential signings coming out of WWE’s UK tryout as more information becomes available.