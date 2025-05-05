While WWE has yet to finalize its acquisition of AAA, the company is already making moves to secure talent from the legendary Mexican promotion—and one familiar name is stirring debate among fans.

Ernesto Ocampo, Editor-in-Chief of Super Luchas, reports that WWE has already inked deals with several prominent AAA names as part of its broader efforts to strengthen ties with the lucha libre powerhouse. Among those reportedly signed are Alberto El Patron, Hijo de Dr. Wagner, Hijo del Vikingo, La Parka, La Hiedra, Lady Flammer, Lady Maravilla, and Niño Hamburguesa.

However, Lucha Blog offered a different perspective on the matter, casting doubt on how one particular deal came together. “To my knowledge, WWE did not ‘give’ Alberto a contract,” the outlet wrote. “AAA signed Alberto to a contract when they decided to build the promotion around him for the last year, and WWE will assume that contract when they take over the company. I don’t think decisions have been made past that.”

Ocampo responded directly to that assertion, offering more context on WWE’s approach to onboarding talent. “The AAA contracts are a joke. Any lawyer could invalidate them,” he claimed. “WWE is offering contracts backed by TKO and including many clauses that AAA’s don’t account for. Their idea is to sign only around 10 to 12 wrestlers from AAA’s current roster. Obviously, this doesn’t mean all of them will wrestle in U.S. shows. It would be difficult for La Hiedra to appear at the same event as Stephanie Vaquer.”

He further clarified the scope of WWE’s recruitment strategy, adding: “Those on the list have already signed. Some from AAA are still pending, along with the ones they hope to bring in from CMLL.” That update suggests WWE is casting a wider net beyond AAA, eyeing talent from rival promotion CMLL as well—potentially reshaping how lucha libre is represented on the international stage.

Of all the names connected to the deal, the return of Alberto El Patron—formerly known in WWE as Alberto Del Rio—has proven the most polarizing. Once a prominent WWE fixture, El Patron has faced a series of controversies and legal issues in recent years, leaving many to believe his WWE chapter was closed for good. While it’s unclear if he will appear on WWE programming, his involvement via AAA appears to be moving forward.

Signs of WWE’s influence on AAA have already begun to surface. During the debut AAA event under WWE’s oversight, Rey Mysterio appeared in a video segment to kick off the show, delivering the line: “The future flies here.”

AAA x NXT Worlds Collide is scheduled as the first mega-event on June 7, taking place on the same day and location as WWE Money In The Bank 2025.

