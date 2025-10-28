There continues to be a swirl of confusion surrounding Andrade El Idolo’s current professional status, as conflicting reports have emerged in recent days regarding where the former WWE and AEW star officially stands.

Earlier this month, Andrade made headlines when he appeared on an episode of AEW Dynamite, marking what many believed to be his official return to the company following his WWE release in September. However, that brief comeback was quickly halted. Multiple sources have confirmed that AEW was forced to pull Andrade from television after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from WWE, raising serious legal questions about his eligibility to perform.

Andrade, 35, was reportedly terminated by WWE after multiple violations of the company’s Wellness Policy. As part of his release, he is currently bound by what’s been described as a one-year non-compete clause, effectively preventing him from appearing for any televised wrestling promotions in the United States until that term expires.

According to a report from Pwinsider, there is growing belief within certain lucha libre circles in Mexico that WWE may be leveraging the non-compete to influence Andrade’s next move — potentially as a way of enticing him back into the fold once his restriction ends. Some within the Mexican wrestling scene have speculated that WWE remains interested in maintaining control of his brand value, particularly given Andrade’s long-standing family ties to lucha royalty and his past success as “La Sombra.”

However, a separate report from Fightful paints a different picture. Sources close to WWE reportedly told the outlet that there are no active discussions or plans in place for Andrade’s return. One source bluntly noted that “his situation is complicated” and that WWE “isn’t looking to reopen that chapter anytime soon.”

Despite the uncertainty, Andrade is not sitting idle. He is currently advertised to compete for Big Time Wrestling on November 1st, marking one of his few approved independent appearances since the contract dispute began. Many within the industry have privately expressed sympathy for Andrade, pointing out that the restrictive non-compete clause has left him unable to earn a full-time paycheck in the United States.

As of this writing, neither WWE nor AEW have issued official statements clarifying Andrade’s contractual status.