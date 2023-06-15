UFC star Conor McGregor is not interested in working with WWE.

As seen below, YouTuber Adam Glyn recently caught up with McGregor and asked if he’s interested in working with WWE, something that has been rumored for years.

“No, not really,” McGregor said.

McGregor, who is currently coaching against Michael Chandler on the 31st season of UFC’s Ultimate Fighter, was also asked about future acting roles but he indicated he’s just focused on fighting for now.

Earlier this year McGregor teased possibly mixing it up with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. During WrestleMania 39 Weekend he posted a photo of himself with a WWE Title over one shoulder and a UFC Title over the other, and tagged the post with the “#Itsinevitable” hashtag.

