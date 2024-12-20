Conor McGregor continues to fan the flames regarding the buzz for a potential boxing match against Logan Paul in 2025.

As noted, the former UFC double-champion mentioned being in negotiations for a boxing match in India against the former WWE United States Champion next year.

In an update, “The Notorious” one has returned on social media to shed more light on the topic, pointing out how both he and Paul are under the same promotional umbrella, with McGregor as part of UFC and Paul part of WWE, both of which are under the TKO Group Holdings.

“TKO Group! UFC vs WWE,” McGregor wrote via X. “There is levels to this, a big sloppy novice is going to find out!”

McGregor continued, “TKO KING TITLE #BiggestGenerator #KingofNumbers #Streams #PPV I hold every record and I am coming back to KO this novice and rack in more numbers for the company. #StockMarketIndia #MyHighestPayPacketYet #Thanksforthecheese.”

The combat sports mega-star, who along with Paul, have both competed against Floyd Mayweather in past boxing matches, has also responded to multiple fans on X who have written about a potential boxing match between the two.

